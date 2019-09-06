Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Reaches $10.79 After 9.00% Up Move; Eam Investors Lifted Icad (ICAD) Position

The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.55% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $10.79. About 1.30M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO SAYS COMPANY TO REPORT RESULTS IN THREE SEGMENTS; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REAFFIRMED 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 11/04/2018 – Tenneco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenneco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEN); 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul TransactioThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $737.76M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $11.76 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:TEN worth $66.40 million more.

Eam Investors Llc increased Icad Inc. (ICAD) stake by 37.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eam Investors Llc acquired 85,679 shares as Icad Inc. (ICAD)’s stock rose 19.96%. The Eam Investors Llc holds 311,900 shares with $1.61M value, up from 226,221 last quarter. Icad Inc. now has $113.68M valuation. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.18. About 22,482 shares traded. iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) has risen 113.04% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 113.04% the S&P500. Some Historical ICAD News: 22/03/2018 ICAD 4Q Loss/Shr 26c; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecologic; 14/05/2018 – ICAD Expects to Submit PowerLook Tomo Detection Version 2.0 for FDA Approval Shortly; 22/03/2018 – ICAD 4Q Rev $7.9M; 19/04/2018 – iCAD Announces Presentation of Positive Clinical Data on Xoft System for Treatment of Early-Stage Breast Cancer and Gynecological Cancers at ESTRO 37; 20/04/2018 – DJ iCAD Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICAD); 14/05/2018 – ICAD 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – ON MARCH 22, CO EXECUTED FIRST LOAN MODIFICATION AGREEMENT TO ITS AUG 7, 2017 LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT WITH SILICON VALLEY BANK – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED MATURITY DATE OF SECOND ADVANCE LOAN FROM AUGUST 7, 2021 TO MARCH 1, 2022; 23/03/2018 – ICAD INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDED DATE TO DRAW SECOND ADVANCE UNDER LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 30, 2018 TO JUNE 30, 2019

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $737.76 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. Smith Brandon B. also bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Friday, August 9. LETHAM DENNIS J also bought $92,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenneco: A Spin-Off Is Not The Only Way Out – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on Ten limited Q2 results – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TEN Ltd Reports Profits for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “86 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $75.90M for 2.43 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $900 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 73.03% above currents $10.79 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, April 1 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Tuesday, April 16. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $17 target. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. As per Friday, May 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 18,665 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.14 million are owned by State Street Corporation. 160 were reported by Farmers & Merchants Invests. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Diamond Hill Mngmt has 483,096 shares. 139,485 were accumulated by Apollo Mgmt Hldgs Limited Partnership. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 1,000 shares. 11,612 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp. Voya Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 19,878 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 0.02% or 46,549 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). 229,893 were reported by Parametric Assoc Limited Liability. Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

More notable recent iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iCAD to Host Investor Meeting at ASTRO in Chicago – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Analysts Expect Breakeven For iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “iCAD Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “iCAD Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “iCAD Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 17, 2019.