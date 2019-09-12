Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Forms $13.98 Double Bottom; Andra Ap-Fonden Increased By $673,200 Its Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holding

Andra Ap-Fonden increased Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC) stake by 16.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Andra Ap-Fonden acquired 6,800 shares as Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (MMC)’s stock rose 6.81%. The Andra Ap-Fonden holds 49,200 shares with $4.91 million value, up from 42,400 last quarter. Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc now has $49.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $98.73. About 1.94 million shares traded or 20.16% up from the average. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 17/05/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Basildon ex-boxing champ Terry Marsh files appeal papers over conviction for assaulting election; 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Florida Governor: Governor Scott Appoints James “Lee” Marsh to the Second Judicial Circuit Court; 28/05/2018 – MMC Corp Bhd 1Q EPS MYR0.0140; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within SUPERVALU INC, Dunkin’ Brands Group, Marsh & McLennan Companies, Washington Prim; 27/04/2018 – Oliver Wyman and Deutsche Bank Release New Wealth Management Report: Dare to be Different; 22/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global M&A Business Continues to Expand, Appoints North America Leader; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 06/03/2018 – MMC CORPORATION-UNIT GRANTED FURTHER 30 YR CONCESSION FOR OPERATIONS OF NORTH PORT & SOUTH PORT OF PORT KLANG EFFECTIVE FROM 1 DEC 2013 TO 30 NOV 2043

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) formed double bottom with $12.72 target or 9.00% below today’s $13.98 share price. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has $1.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 5.75% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $13.98. About 2.22 million shares traded or 49.03% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO OPERATE COMBINED BUSINESSES POST ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 27/04/2018 – TENNECO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.58; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $5.4 BLN; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to sell Federal-Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 bln

Andra Ap-Fonden decreased Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 8,700 shares to 134,700 valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) stake by 21,600 shares and now owns 84,300 shares. Qual (NASDAQ:QCOM) was reduced too.

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc.’s (NYSE:MMC)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Don Bobo and Trudi Sharpsteen Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Susan Potter Joins Mercer as Chief Commercial Officer, US & Canada – Business Wire” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh and Construction Risk Partners Agree to Separate – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mercer Appoints Christina Losier as Principal, Health – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold MMC shares while 213 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 420.00 million shares or 0.42% more from 418.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset Management holds 0.18% or 37,227 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 198,736 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Atwood Palmer Inc holds 0% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) or 75 shares. Assetmark owns 0.31% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 385,773 shares. Utah Retirement Systems holds 95,921 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. 3.53M were reported by Legal General Grp Public Ltd. Cibc Ww owns 100,863 shares. Commonwealth Bankshares Of Australia has 0.05% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 50,757 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advsrs Lc has 0.15% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 72,927 shares. Bowen Hanes Com owns 193,516 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Corp has 214,997 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co owns 0.36% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 115,158 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Company Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,775 shares. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 138,320 shares. Royal London Asset accumulated 0.19% or 201,821 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Marsh & McLennan Companies has $10500 highest and $95 lowest target. $99.33’s average target is 0.61% above currents $98.73 stock price. Marsh & McLennan Companies had 11 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo downgraded the stock to “Market Perform” rating in Friday, April 5 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, August 15 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Financial stated it has 9 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Co reported 43,614 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 26,065 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank invested in 3,275 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gp has 4.84 million shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma. Whittier Com stated it has 255 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horrell Cap Inc holds 30,941 shares. Hexavest reported 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 3,395 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management reported 0.5% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Dimensional Fund Lp has 2.60 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 2,682 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive has $31 highest and $900 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 33.55% above currents $13.98 stock price. Tenneco Automotive had 7 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, August 14 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 10.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $848,480 activity. Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280 worth of stock or 60,000 shares. Smith Brandon B. bought $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) on Friday, August 9. The insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought 10,000 shares worth $92,600.