Tenneco Inc. (TEN) Forms $13.45 Double Bottom; Highbridge Capital Management Has Boosted Sina (Call) (SINA) Holding By $860,000

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Sina Corp (Call) (SINA) stake by 40% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 20,000 shares as Sina Corp (Call) (SINA)’s stock declined 38.25%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 70,000 shares with $3.02M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Sina Corp (Call) now has $3.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 382,892 shares traded. SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) has declined 51.52% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SINA News: 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q EPS 38c; 24/05/2018 – REFILE-Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 26/04/2018 – Weibo Files its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 13/05/2018 – Sina News: Express rail line completed in northeast China; 24/05/2018 – Chinese internet firm Sina plans secondary listing in HK; 09/05/2018 – SINA CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP NET REVENUES INCREASED 59% YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO $438.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Sina 1Q Rev $440.8M; 09/05/2018 – SINA 1Q NET REV. $440.8M, EST. $433.8M; 02/04/2018 – CHINA FINED IQIYI, SINA FOR VIDEO CONTENT VIOLATIONS: MINISTRY; 24/05/2018 – SINA CORP SINA.O PLANNING SECONDARY LISTING IN HONG KONG, LIKELY TO TAKE PLACE IN Q4

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) formed double bottom with $12.64 target or 6.00% below today’s $13.45 share price. Tenneco Inc. (TEN) has $1.09B valuation. The stock decreased 4.54% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $13.45. About 1.11M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – TENNECO REPORTS REPORTING SEGMENT CHANGES; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects Constant Currency Rev Growth of 8% in 2Q; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FROM ICAHN IN DEAL VALUED AT $5.4B; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN’s Ratings Apply to $1.6 B Secured RCF and $725 M in Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Auto parts maker Tenneco to buy Federal-Mogul for $5.4 bln

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 the insider LETHAM DENNIS J bought $92,600. $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Hollar Jason M.. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $189,600 was made by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $28 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -10.78% below currents $13.45 stock price. Tenneco had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, August 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.01% or 12,159 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp reported 4.84M shares. Td Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 100 shares. Teton Advisors accumulated 31,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 76,769 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Valley Natl Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Co has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 10 shares. 2.60 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Lp. Renaissance Ltd invested in 1.30 million shares. The New York-based Sg Americas has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Alberta Invest stated it has 25,200 shares. Grp One Trading L P stated it has 50,984 shares. Bessemer Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Analysts await Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 34.71% or $0.59 from last year’s $1.7 per share. TEN’s profit will be $89.79 million for 3.03 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Tenneco Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.50% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold SINA shares while 48 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 42.59 million shares or 5.43% more from 40.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). 90,599 were reported by Nomura. Glenmede Trust Co Na reported 0% stake. Earnest Partners Ltd Llc invested 0% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Hbk Limited Partnership holds 1.45 million shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 35,475 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv stated it has 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 0.03% or 1,345 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon invested in 67,122 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc accumulated 0% or 243,560 shares. Boston Partners accumulated 21,794 shares or 0% of the stock. 511,937 are held by Invesco Limited. Us Financial Bank De invested 0% of its portfolio in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 453,581 shares. Tradewinds Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA).

More notable recent SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Investigate SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) At US$45.05? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid SINA’s (NASDAQ:SINA) 48% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SINA Corp’s (SINA) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about SINA Corporation (NASDAQ:SINA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why NVIDIA, SINA, and Tegna Jumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market Today: Baidu and Sina Lead a Recovery of Chinese Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

