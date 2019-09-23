Tenneco Inc. (TEN) EPS Estimated At $1.11; Aristotle Capital Boston Has Lowered Its Commercial Veh Group (CVGI) Position

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report $1.11 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 34.71% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. TEN’s profit would be $89.83M giving it 2.92 P/E if the $1.11 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Tenneco Inc.’s analysts see -7.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.95. About 1.63 million shares traded or 5.74% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $5.4 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TENNECO INC TEN.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q EPS $1.13; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO TO CREATE INDEPENDENT COS. W/ PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P; 11/04/2018 – TENNECO’S RATINGS ON WATCH NEG FOLLOWING PURCHASE REPORT: FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Inc. 1Q Net Profit Rises 1.7%; Backs 2018 Revenue Outlook

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased Commercial Veh Group Inc (CVGI) stake by 21.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 381,486 shares as Commercial Veh Group Inc (CVGI)’s stock declined 9.07%. The Aristotle Capital Boston Llc holds 1.38M shares with $11.11M value, down from 1.77 million last quarter. Commercial Veh Group Inc now has $239.66M valuation. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 344,343 shares traded or 10.19% up from the average. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) has risen 19.06% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGI News: 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 1Q Rev $215.7M; 28/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Apr. 4; 22/04/2018 – DJ Commercial Vehicle Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGI); 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, SCOTT ARVES WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Loss $7.23M; 22/05/2018 – Commercial Vehicle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – Commercial Vehicle 4Q Adj EPS 12c; 21/05/2018 – COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP INC – ARVES REPLACES RICHARD SNELL; 07/03/2018 Commercial Vehicle Conference Call Set By Seaport for Mar. 15

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold Tenneco Inc. shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 1.30M shares stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 2,682 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 85,812 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Inc holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 3.88 million shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 34,800 shares. Virginia-based Yorktown Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Valley Advisers holds 0% or 8 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 1.02 million shares. Ameritas Partners invested in 0% or 4,240 shares. The New York-based D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Great West Life Assurance Can has 9,696 shares. Ameriprise Inc accumulated 0% or 13,347 shares. Synovus Financial reported 5,500 shares stake. 12,159 were reported by Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Com. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9. Shares for $566,280 were bought by Hollar Jason M. on Wednesday, August 7. 10,000 shares valued at $92,600 were bought by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7.

Among 2 analysts covering Tenneco (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Tenneco has $28 highest and $900 lowest target. $12’s average target is -7.34% below currents $12.95 stock price. Tenneco had 6 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Tuesday, April 16. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, May 10. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $900 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.67, from 2.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 13 investors sold CVGI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 24.33 million shares or 7.47% more from 22.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Jefferies Grp Lc holds 24,834 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) for 83,146 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 120,130 shares. Bancshares Of Mellon invested 0% in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Millennium Mngmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). Hightower Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 10,000 shares. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 358,794 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI). 358,144 were reported by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And. Captrust Advsrs reported 0% stake. Eagle Boston Investment, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 68,715 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Limited reported 343,837 shares. Dc Cap Advsrs Ltd invested in 4.16% or 600,000 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 494,180 shares in its portfolio.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) stake by 5,999 shares to 78,699 valued at $4.27 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) stake by 9,672 shares and now owns 211,754 shares. Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) was raised too.