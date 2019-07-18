Tenneco Inc. (TEN) EPS Estimated At $1.10; Alteryx Class A (AYX) Shorts Increased By 7.03%

Analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to report $1.10 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.82 EPS change or 42.71% from last quarter’s $1.92 EPS. TEN’s profit would be $89.01 million giving it 2.08 P/E if the $1.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.52 EPS previously, Tenneco Inc.’s analysts see 111.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.78% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 953,706 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 72.21% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL TO BE FUNDED THROUGH CASH, TENNECO EQUITY AND ASSUMPTION OF DEBT; 10/04/2018 – Chris Sweeney: #BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire @FederalMogulLLC for $5.4 billion, plans to split into two companies, story per…; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 Tenneco To Create Two Independent, Public Companies With Acquisition Of Federal-Mogul; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – INTENTION TO SEPARATE COMBINED BUSINESSES INTO 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling auto parts maker Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts Tenneco Rtgs On Watch Neg Due To Federal-Mogul Acq; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Federal-Mogul Rtngs On CW/Pos; Sale Pending To Tenneco; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings

Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX) had an increase of 7.03% in short interest. AYX’s SI was 5.59 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 7.03% from 5.23M shares previously. With 868,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Alteryx Inc Class A (NYSE:AYX)’s short sellers to cover AYX’s short positions. The SI to Alteryx Inc Class A’s float is 17.11%. The stock increased 2.33% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $117.21. About 667,518 shares traded. Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has risen 157.43% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 153.00% the S&P500. Some Historical AYX News: 29/05/2018 – Alteryx Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Alteryx to Host Investor Session at Inspire 2018; 03/05/2018 – Alteryx Expands to Alter Analytics in France; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 03/04/2018 – ALTERYX INC AYX.N -ANNOUNCED ITS NEW ASIA-PACIFIC HEADQUARTERS IN SINGAPORE; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: TapImmune, Inc. (TPIV), Alteryx Inc. (AYX), And Others; 09/05/2018 – Alteryx 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 01/05/2018 – Alteryx Invites Customers to an Unconventional Convention to Alter Everything at Inspire 2018; 23/04/2018 – WHALE ROCK CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS 6.36 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN ALTERYX INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Alteryx Alters Data Science with New Release

Among 3 analysts covering Alteryx (NYSE:AYX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alteryx had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Wedbush. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alteryx Driven By Explosive Growth And Strong Momentum – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Ocbj.com published: “Midday Stock Roundup – Orange County Business Journal” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Don’t Miss Out On The Alteryx Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$86.86, Is It Time To Put Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 01, 2019.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. The company has market cap of $7.33 billion. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. It has a 266.99 P/E ratio. The firm serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries.

Among 3 analysts covering Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Tenneco Automotive had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $1600 target in Friday, May 10 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, April 1. The stock of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $31 target in Friday, March 15 report.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $741.21 million. The firm offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tenneco Inc (TEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tenneco Stock Has Plummeted 60% in the First Half of 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Wagner® Brand Brakes Expands Product Offerings in First Half of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Cnbc.com‘s news article titled: “The market is nearing a milestone that could be more important than Dow 27,000, S&P 500 3000 – CNBC” with publication date: July 17, 2019.