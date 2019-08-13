Tenneco Inc. (TEN) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Auto Parts company, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is competing with its peers based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Tenneco Inc. has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.53% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Tenneco Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10.00% -1.30% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Tenneco Inc. and its competitors’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. N/A 20 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Tenneco Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 1 1 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 2.29 2.25 2.57

Tenneco Inc. currently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 113.30%. As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 51.89%. Based on the data shown earlier, Tenneco Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the stock itself, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Tenneco Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. has -67.00% weaker performance while Tenneco Inc.’s competitors have 56.42% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tenneco Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s peers have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Tenneco Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tenneco Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Tenneco Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.34. Competitively, Tenneco Inc.’s peers are 46.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.46 beta.

Dividends

Tenneco Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Tenneco Inc.’s peers beat Tenneco Inc. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.