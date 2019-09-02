Tenneco Inc. (TEN) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Contrasting side by side

Both Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) and Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) are Auto Parts companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenneco Inc. 17 0.04 N/A -0.62 0.00 Gentherm Incorporated 40 1.20 N/A 1.05 38.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3% Gentherm Incorporated 0.00% 8% 5.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.34 beta means Tenneco Inc.’s volatility is 134.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Gentherm Incorporated’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.31 beta.

Liquidity

Tenneco Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gentherm Incorporated are 2.4 and 1.7 respectively. Gentherm Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Tenneco Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenneco Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Gentherm Incorporated 1 0 0 1.00

$18.67 is Tenneco Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 114.11%. Competitively the average price target of Gentherm Incorporated is $32, which is potential -12.81% downside. Based on the data given earlier, Tenneco Inc. is looking more favorable than Gentherm Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tenneco Inc. and Gentherm Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 94.5% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of Tenneco Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Gentherm Incorporated has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67% Gentherm Incorporated -0.9% -2.94% -1.37% -0.92% -6.38% 2.33%

For the past year Tenneco Inc. has -67% weaker performance while Gentherm Incorporated has 2.33% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Gentherm Incorporated beats Tenneco Inc.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Automotive and Industrial segments. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units. This segment also provides specialized automotive cable system products, including ready-made wire harnesses and related wiring products; automotive steering wheel heaters, heated door and armrests, heated and cooled cup holders, and thermal storage bins; and non-automotive products comprising heated and cooled mattress and furniture. This segment serves light vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), commercial vehicle OEMs, and automotive seat manufacturers. The Industrial segment offers remote power generation systems, patient temperature management systems, and environmental testing equipment and services. The company was formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated and changed its name to Gentherm Incorporated in September 2012. Gentherm Incorporated was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.