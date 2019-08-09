Tenneco Class A (TEN) Shares Declined While Lyrical Asset Management LP Increased Stake; As Sl Green Rlty (SLG) Share Price Declined, 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered by $7.50 Million Its Holding

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (SLG) by 49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 83,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The institutional investor held 86,700 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Sl Green Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $78.42. About 410,171 shares traded. SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) has declined 19.35% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SLG News: 11/04/2018 – SL Green Realty To Sell Two Suburban Office Properties to Different Buyers for a Combined Sale Price of $67M; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Adds NuStar Energy, Exits SL Green: 13F; 11/04/2018 – SL GREEN REPORTS SALE FOR $633M; 19/04/2018 – SL GREEN VP OF LEASING STEVE DURELS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 27/04/2018 – MEDIA-China’s HNA is in talks With SL Green on Park Avenue Tower- Bloomberg; 25/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Signs McDermott Will & Emery at One Vanderbilt Avenue; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY – SAME-STORE CASH NOI, INCLUDING SHARE OF SAME-STORE CASH NOI FROM UNCONSOLIDATED JOINT VENTURES, INCREASED BY 7.4% FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 18/04/2018 – SL GREEN 1Q FFO/SHR $1.66, EST. $1.65; 08/03/2018 SL GREEN REALTY CORP SLG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $103 FROM $102; 18/04/2018 – SL Green Realty Corp. Reports First Quarter 2018 EPS of $1.12 Per Share; and FFO of $1.66 Per Share

Lyrical Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc. Class A (TEN) by 8.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyrical Asset Management Lp bought 198,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.56M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.63 million, up from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyrical Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $924.63 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.53. About 1.61M shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – Icahn to Sell Federal-Mogul as Buyer Tenneco to Split Into Two; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO PURCHASE OF FEDERAL-MOGUL; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES FEDERAL-MOGUL’S SENIOR SECURED NOTES UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 10/04/2018 – Icahn selling Federal Mogul to Tenneco for $5.4 billion; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects 5% Organic Rev Growth for 2018

Analysts await SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 2.37% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SLG’s profit will be $140.79M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by SL Green Realty Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.95% negative EPS growth.

