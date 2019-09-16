Tenneco (Call) (TEN) Shareholder Apollo Management Holdings LP Raised Holding; Two Sigma Securities Has Trimmed American Express Co (AXP) Stake as Stock Rose

Two Sigma Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 56.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Sigma Securities Llc sold 11,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 8,879 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.10 million, down from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Sigma Securities Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 1.66M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 18/04/2018 – AmEx profit tops estimates as record splurge on rewards woos customers; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 16/05/2018 – American Express Co at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued

Apollo Management Holdings Lp increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (Call) (TEN) by 760.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp bought 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.31 million, up from 139,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Tenneco Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $14.24. About 657,975 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Places Tenneco’s Ratings on Negative Watch; 11/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Action Follows Announcement That TEN Will Acquire Federal-Mogul Holdings; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – DEAL FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $5.4 BLN; 11/04/2018 – FEDERAL MOGUL IZMIT FMIZP.IS – TENNECO INC SING AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE FEDERAL MOGUL SIRKETLER GROUP; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco’s Ken Trammell to Continue in a Broader Leadership Role Through Closing of Federal-Mogul Transactio; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO INC – JASON HOLLAR WILL SUCCEED KEN TRAMMELL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO-PUT IN PLACE COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING TO FUND DEAL THAT WILL REPLACE EXISTING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES,SOME SENIOR FACILITIES AT FEDERAL-MOGUL; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO – ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO BE VALUE ACCRETIVE AND GENERATE SYNERGY OPPORTUNITIES OF AT LEAST $200 MLN IN ANNUAL EARNINGS; 04/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Presentation at the Wells Fargo Securities 2018 Industrials Conference; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – WITH DEAL, POWERTRAIN TECHNOLOGY COMPANY WILL INCLUDE TENNECO CLEAN AIR AND FEDERAL-MOGUL POWERTRAIN

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $848,480 activity. Hollar Jason M. bought 60,000 shares worth $566,280. $189,600 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) was bought by Smith Brandon B. on Friday, August 9.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Whittier accumulated 255 shares. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 24,651 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 483,825 shares. American Intll accumulated 0% or 32,269 shares. Zeke Cap Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 36,353 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co, Virginia-based fund reported 55,339 shares. Yorktown And Research Inc invested in 0.05% or 12,900 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 26,065 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 4,067 shares. First Mercantile Tru Com has 2,944 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gam Ag stated it has 10,188 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability accumulated 4,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 76,769 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Invt Corp by 20,535 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $46.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 550,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Two Sigma Securities Llc, which manages about $9.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 24,100 shares to 74,500 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ciena Corp (Put) (NYSE:CIEN) by 16,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Nokia Corp (NYSE:NOK).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.09 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim has invested 0.89% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fulton Bancorporation Na holds 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 6,945 shares. The New York-based Kings Point Capital Management has invested 2.07% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Everence Capital Management, Indiana-based fund reported 14,308 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corp holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Azimuth Cap Ltd Company holds 18,425 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc holds 11,355 shares. Zeke Advsr Lc stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.04% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 3,492 shares. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 107,223 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Nomura Holdg reported 10,456 shares. Moreover, Dorsey Whitney Trust Com Ltd Liability Com has 1.36% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 71,355 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Co has invested 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1,000 were accumulated by Ckw Gru. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 11,459 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio.