Tennant Company (TNC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Twin Disc Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) compete against each other in the Diversified Machinery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 63 1.11 N/A 1.93 39.35 Twin Disc Incorporated 16 0.49 N/A 1.37 8.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tennant Company and Twin Disc Incorporated. Twin Disc Incorporated seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Tennant Company. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Tennant Company’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Twin Disc Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Tennant Company and Twin Disc Incorporated’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Twin Disc Incorporated 0.00% 10.1% 5.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.17 shows that Tennant Company is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Twin Disc Incorporated’s 97.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tennant Company are 1.7 and 1.1. Competitively, Twin Disc Incorporated has 3 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Twin Disc Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tennant Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Tennant Company shares and 63.7% of Twin Disc Incorporated shares. Insiders held roughly 1.7% of Tennant Company’s shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Twin Disc Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% Twin Disc Incorporated -5.7% -17.84% -36.34% -32.46% -52.7% -18.17%

For the past year Tennant Company had bullish trend while Twin Disc Incorporated had bearish trend.

Summary

Tennant Company beats on 9 of the 10 factors Twin Disc Incorporated.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. It offers marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems. The company also provides non-twin disc manufactured products. It serves customers primarily in the commercial, pleasure craft, and military marine markets, as well as in the energy and natural resources, government, and industrial markets through a direct sales force and distributor network. Twin Disc, Incorporated was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Racine, Wisconsin.