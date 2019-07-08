Tennant Company (TNC) Shares Rose While Mairs & Power Has Upped by $2.14 Million Its Holding; As Nrg Energy (NRG) Stock Price Declined, Permian Investment Partners LP Has Lowered Position

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Tennant Company (TNC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 34,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.12M, up from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tennant Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.85. About 18,815 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 11.54% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.97% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.08B-$1.11B; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 19km WSW of Tennant, CA; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Backs 2018 EPS $1.70-EPS $1.90; 20/03/2018 Tennant Company Launches New Family of Industrial-Strength Walk-Behind Scrubbers; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 32km SE of Tennant, CA; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call

Permian Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 16.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permian Investment Partners Lp sold 304,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.99M, down from 1.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permian Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.92. About 1.03M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 03/05/2018 – NRG CEO MAURICIO GUTIERREZ SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy Backs FY18 Adjusted Ebitda $2.8B-$3B; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy: Board Size to Be Reduced to 12 Directors After Changes; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 332.26% or $1.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. NRG’s profit will be $358.02 million for 6.70 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 294.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA) by 34,821 shares to 269,435 shares, valued at $42.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garrett Motion Inc. by 144,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,154 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).