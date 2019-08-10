Tennant Company (TNC) Holder Mairs & Power Has Raised Its Stake by $2.14 Million as Share Value Rose; Retrophin (RTRX) Position Lifted by Emory University

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.05% . The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $18.36. About 283,070 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 26.70% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.70% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisers Inc. Exits Position in Retrophin; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Retrophin 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 09/03/2018 – ‘Pharma Bro’ Shkreli sentenced to 7 years for defrauding investors; 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Tennant Company (TNC) by 2.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 34,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.12M, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Tennant Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $68.32. About 75,267 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – TENNANT 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 15C; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 20/03/2018 Tennant Company Launches New Family of Industrial-Strength Walk-Behind Scrubbers; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N RAISES FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW TO $1.70 TO $1.90; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – INCREASING ITS 2018 ANTICIPATED RANGE FOR ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY $0.05 PER SHARE TO A RANGE OF $1.85 TO $2.05; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Backs 2018 EPS $1.70-EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 20,500 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.21 million shares. Parametric Associates owns 93,445 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 19,776 shares. Prudential Fin Inc owns 252,089 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company holds 4,637 shares. Campbell And Co Adviser Limited reported 0.11% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 8,589 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 56,837 are owned by Fosun Ltd. Consonance Cap Limited Partnership reported 4.03M shares stake. Morgan Stanley reported 0% stake. Voya Invest Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Fmr Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 895,045 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp owns 234,892 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 30,149 shares to 118,959 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inflarx Nv by 9,552 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,884 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

More notable recent Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Retrophin (RTRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: SRPT, RTRX, PG – Nasdaq” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Retrophin Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:RTRX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Tennant Company to Webcast 2019 Second Quarter Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Tennant Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 13, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Tennant Company SVP and Chief Financial Officer Tom Paulson to Retire – Business Wire” on July 25, 2018. More interesting news about Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Where Did the Hertz Revenue Surprise Come From? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tennant: Boring Is Better – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 21, 2017.

Mairs & Power Inc, which manages about $7.72B and $8.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 49,193 shares to 132,239 shares, valued at $16.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 26,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Company owns 3,806 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Btim invested in 146,798 shares. D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 5,743 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Manufacturers Life The reported 11,658 shares. Westwood Il reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Regions Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 600 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Van Eck accumulated 9,084 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 168,771 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited reported 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated holds 0% or 1,548 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. 5,819 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp.