Tennant Company (TNC) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Comparison side by side

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Rockwell Automation Inc. (NYSE:ROK), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Machinery. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 60 1.01 N/A 1.93 33.35 Rockwell Automation Inc. 168 2.80 N/A 8.42 19.27

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Tennant Company and Rockwell Automation Inc. Rockwell Automation Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tennant Company. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Tennant Company’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Rockwell Automation Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Rockwell Automation Inc. 0.00% 68.4% 16%

Risk and Volatility

Tennant Company is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.15. Rockwell Automation Inc.’s 1.35 beta is the reason why it is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Tennant Company’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Rockwell Automation Inc. which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Tennant Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Rockwell Automation Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tennant Company and Rockwell Automation Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00 Rockwell Automation Inc. 0 3 2 2.40

On the other hand, Rockwell Automation Inc.’s potential upside is 10.00% and its consensus price target is $175.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Tennant Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.7% of Rockwell Automation Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Tennant Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Rockwell Automation Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 1.75% -4.33% 3.02% 2.14% -11.54% 23.76% Rockwell Automation Inc. -4.92% -12.78% -8.26% -4.16% -9.3% 7.8%

For the past year Tennant Company’s stock price has bigger growth than Rockwell Automation Inc.

Summary

Rockwell Automation Inc. beats Tennant Company on 8 of the 11 factors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.