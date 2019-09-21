Tennant Company (TNC) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Contrasting side by side

Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 64 1.15 N/A 1.93 39.35 Kornit Digital Ltd. 28 8.31 N/A 0.29 109.09

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tennant Company and Kornit Digital Ltd. Kornit Digital Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Tennant Company. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Tennant Company’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Kornit Digital Ltd. 0.00% 6% 5%

Volatility & Risk

Tennant Company has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kornit Digital Ltd. is 4.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Tennant Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kornit Digital Ltd. are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Kornit Digital Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Tennant Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tennant Company and Kornit Digital Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00 Kornit Digital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Kornit Digital Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $29 consensus target price and a -10.55% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Tennant Company and Kornit Digital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.1% and 87.5% respectively. About 1.7% of Tennant Company’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.1% are Kornit Digital Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% Kornit Digital Ltd. 2.63% 3.48% 13.08% 55.92% 72.38% 66.67%

For the past year Tennant Company has weaker performance than Kornit Digital Ltd.

Summary

Kornit Digital Ltd. beats Tennant Company on 7 of the 11 factors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.