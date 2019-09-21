Tennant Company (TNC) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) Comparing side by side

Both Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tennant Company 64 1.15 N/A 1.93 39.35 Flowserve Corporation 48 1.63 N/A 1.19 42.11

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tennant Company and Flowserve Corporation. Flowserve Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Tennant Company. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Tennant Company is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tennant Company 0.00% 11.5% 3.6% Flowserve Corporation 0.00% 9.9% 3.5%

Volatility and Risk

Tennant Company’s current beta is 1.17 and it happens to be 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Flowserve Corporation has a 1.62 beta which is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tennant Company is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Flowserve Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Flowserve Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tennant Company.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Tennant Company and Flowserve Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tennant Company 0 0 0 0.00 Flowserve Corporation 1 1 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus target price of Flowserve Corporation is $51, which is potential 7.55% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.1% of Tennant Company shares and 0% of Flowserve Corporation shares. Tennant Company’s share held by insiders are 1.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Flowserve Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tennant Company 14.14% 25.51% 18.31% 30.89% -4.74% 46.06% Flowserve Corporation -4.96% -6.4% 2.23% 14.67% 15.54% 31.59%

For the past year Tennant Company was more bullish than Flowserve Corporation.

Summary

Tennant Company beats Flowserve Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. The company also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions. Its products are used in retail establishments and distribution centers; factories and warehouses; and public venues, such as arenas and stadiums, office buildings, schools and universities, hospitals and clinics, parking lots and streets, and other environments. The company markets its products to contract cleaners, businesses, and various governmental entities through direct sales and service organization, as well as through a network of authorized distributors under the Tennant, Nobles, Green Machines, Alfa Uma Empresa Tennant, IRIS, and Orbio brands worldwide. Tennant Company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD). The EPD segment offers custom and other engineered pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, and related services, as well as manufactures gas-lubricated mechanical seal that is used in high-speed compressors. The IPD segment provides pre-configured engineered pumps and pump systems, and related products and services, including submersible motors and specialty products. The FCD segment offers industrial valve and automation solutions comprising isolation and control valves, actuation, controls, and related equipment; and energy management products, such as steam traps, boiler controls and condensate, and energy recovery systems. The FCD segmentÂ’s products are used to control, direct, and manage the flow of liquids and gases. The company also offers aftermarket equipment services consisting of installation, advanced diagnostics, repair, and retrofitting. It primarily serves oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management markets, as well as general industries that include mining and ore processing, pharmaceuticals, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and other smaller applications. The company distributes its products through direct sales, distributors, and sales representatives. Flowserve Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.