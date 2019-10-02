Tennant Company (TNC) Analysts See $0.45 EPS; Wabco Holdings (WBC) SI Increased By 14.58%

Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC) had an increase of 14.58% in short interest. WBC’s SI was 2.33 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 14.58% from 2.03M shares previously. With 599,300 avg volume, 4 days are for Wabco Holdings Inc (NYSE:WBC)’s short sellers to cover WBC’s short positions. The SI to Wabco Holdings Inc’s float is 4.56%. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $134.43. About 32,265 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 12/04/2018 – WABCO Wins $745 Million in New Business in Past Four Quarters, Comprising $502 Million Through 2022 Inclusively; Reaffirms Sale; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ROBERTO FIORONI TO POSITION OF CFO, COMMENCING NO LATER THAN JUNE 6, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS SAYS FIORONI WILL REPLACE ALEXANDER DE BOCK – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 03/05/2018 – WABCO Extends Long-Term Agreement For $100M; 29/03/2018 – HALDEX CHAIRMAN SAYS BELIEVES COMPANY WILL RE-EMERGE AS BID TARGET; 22/04/2018 – DJ WABCO Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WBC); 05/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – EXTENDED ITS COOPERATION DEAL WITH SINOTRUK (HONG KONG) LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – WABCO REAFFIRMS SALES GROWTH VIEW OUTPERFORMING IN LONG TERM

Analysts expect Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) to report $0.45 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. TNC’s profit would be $8.19M giving it 37.39 P/E if the $0.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.13 EPS previously, Tennant Company’s analysts see -60.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $67.31. About 430 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 20/03/2018 Tennant Company Launches New Family of Industrial-Strength Walk-Behind Scrubbers; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 32km SE of Tennant, CA; 20/03/2018 – Company Profile for Tennant Company; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 23/04/2018 – Tennant 1Q Adj EPS 27c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Tennant Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 1.48% less from 15.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Ls Llc reported 0% stake. Accredited Invsts reported 28,060 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Prentiss Smith & Company invested in 53,405 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). 453,039 are owned by Savings Bank Of Mellon Corp. Sfe Counsel reported 0.47% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Com owns 10,523 shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Com holds 917,161 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Menta Cap Limited has 4,808 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Fmr Llc has invested 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) for 6,183 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 71,931 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 71,061 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. It has a 32.99 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.29 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold WABCO Holdings Inc. shares while 104 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 43.07 million shares or 4.34% less from 45.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Franklin Res reported 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Angelo Gordon & Lp reported 0.3% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.03% or 11,135 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 31,208 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Com has 0.07% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 21,936 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm owns 9,453 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,177 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks invested in 1,654 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 5,090 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp stated it has 55,000 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 2,675 shares in its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Mgmt Lc has invested 0.03% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC).