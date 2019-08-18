Tennant Co (TNC) to pay $0.22 on Sep 16, 2019; Dana Investment Advisors Trimmed Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Holding

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 21.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc sold 4,886 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 17,571 shares with $3.23M value, down from 22,457 last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $47.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.11% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $184.94. About 1.24 million shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Booking, Exits Vertex; 29/03/2018 – Vertex Pharmaceuticals: White Will Begin Her Role With Vertex on May 21; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Vertex Aerospace B2 Rating, Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE TO AMERICAN INDUSTRIAL PARTNERS; 24/04/2018 – Vertex Provides Customer Platform to DC Water; 27/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Vertex’s rapid-fire PhIII program hits a roadblock at the FDA. Will regulators force rival Galapagos to slow down too? $VRTX $GLPG; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX: VX-561 ONCE-DAILY TRIPLE COMBO GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 05/03/2018 MFS Growth Fund Adds Vertex, Exits Equifax, Cuts Broadcom; 26/04/2018 – Vertex Initiates Phase 3 Studies of VX-445, Tezacaftor and lvacaftor as a Triple Combination Regimen for People with Cystic Fibrosis; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas

Tennant Co (NYSE:TNC) is expected to pay $0.22 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:TNC) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.22 dividend. Tennant Co’s current price of $69.15 translates into 0.32% yield. Tennant Co’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Aug 15, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.66% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $69.15. About 49,424 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 20/05/2018 – EMMERSON RESOURCES LTD ERM.AX – PROPOSED RESTRUCTURE OF TENNANT CREEK MINERAL FIELD FARM-IN & JV DEAL WITH EVOLUTION MINING COMPLETED; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tennant Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TNC); 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 09/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.7 – 19km WSW of Tennant, CA; 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 08/05/2018 – Bodenholm Capital AB Buys New 1.9% Position in Tennant; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Raises 2018 View To Sales $1.08B-$1.11B; 17/04/2018 – Tennant Company Sets New Science-Based Greenhouse Gas Reduction Targets as Part of the Science Based Targets Initiative

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Kbc Nv reported 75,898 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares reported 7,459 shares stake. First Long Island Ltd Liability Corp has 1,230 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 45,973 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company invested in 0% or 2,162 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability holds 34,127 shares. The Connecticut-based Bridgewater Associate Lp has invested 0.02% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Dorsey Wright And Assoc has 16,505 shares for 0.73% of their portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,208 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Alpha Windward Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Balyasny Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 19,703 shares. Morgan Stanley invested in 511,292 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Westpac Banking has 0% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 69,853 shares. Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.05% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 17.51% above currents $184.94 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $22000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, August 1. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, March 7. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. Needham maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, August 1 report.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets cleaning solutions. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It offers floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent -free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, and specialty surface coatings. It has a 33.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides equipment maintenance and repair services; and business solutions, such as financing, rental, and leasing programs, as well as machine-to-machine asset management solutions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold Tennant Company shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Corporation Il invested in 0.04% or 5,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Victory Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 5,499 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 107 shares. Btim holds 146,798 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Company reported 5,782 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Liability Co reported 12,984 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mngmt accumulated 35,003 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13,059 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Fmr reported 50 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 0% or 1,128 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc stated it has 129,249 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0% in Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 6,800 shares.