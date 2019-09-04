Tennant Co (TNC) Stake Increased by Penn Capital Management Co Inc; Millennium Tvp Management Company Lowered Chegg (CHGG) Stake by $8.51 Million

Millennium Tvp Management Company decreased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Tvp Management Company sold 223,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 778,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.66 million, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Tvp Management Company who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.92. About 963,611 shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG SEES 2Q REV. $69M TO $71M, EST. $67.6M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 9.0C; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 14/05/2018 – Easy Solutions Launches Facial Recognition with SelflD™; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And Al With Acquisition Of WriteLab

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Tennant Co (TNC) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 17,776 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.31% . The hedge fund held 69,936 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 52,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Tennant Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $66.06. About 23,567 shares traded. Tennant Company (NYSE:TNC) has declined 4.74% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TNC News: 05/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Introduce Autonomous Floor Cleaning Machines; 25/05/2018 – Tennant Co.: Moorefield May Continue in Non-Executive Role Through Dec. 31 or May Choose to Separate From Company After June 30; 09/04/2018 – Tennant Company to Webcast First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – New York Post: Not even a psycho David Tennant can save this `Black Mirror’ knockoff; 28/04/2018 – USGS: M 2.3 – 32km SE of Tennant, CA; 05/04/2018 – Brain Corp and Tennant Company Team Up to Introduce Autonomous Cleaning Machines; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO – COMPANY UPDATES 2018 FULL YEAR NET SALES, EARNINGS AND EBITDA OUTLOOK; 23/04/2018 – TENNANT CO TNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.90, REV VIEW $1.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Tennant Declares Dividend of 21c; 23/04/2018 – Tennant Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Instructure Inc by 31,802 shares to 150,170 shares, valued at $7.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Natl Bancorp Of Va (NASDAQ:SONA) by 102,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,129 shares, and cut its stake in Enpro Inds Inc (NYSE:NPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold TNC shares while 41 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 15.11 million shares or 2.21% less from 15.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

