Tengasco Inc. (TGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.59 N/A 0.04 23.02 Murphy Oil Corporation 27 1.56 N/A 1.27 22.19

Table 1 highlights Tengasco Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Murphy Oil Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Tengasco Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Tengasco Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Tengasco Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 16.2% Murphy Oil Corporation 0.00% 5.9% 2.6%

Volatility & Risk

Tengasco Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.6. Murphy Oil Corporation’s 2.11 beta is the reason why it is 111.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Tengasco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. On the competitive side is, Murphy Oil Corporation which has a 1.6 Current Ratio and a 1.6 Quick Ratio. Tengasco Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Murphy Oil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Tengasco Inc. and Murphy Oil Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Murphy Oil Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Murphy Oil Corporation’s average target price is $27.75, while its potential upside is 11.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.6% of Tengasco Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.4% of Murphy Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of Murphy Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. -6.12% -7.9% -2.32% -9.63% 21.18% 1.8% Murphy Oil Corporation 3.5% -1.65% -0.53% -9.36% -8.14% 20.09%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was less bullish than Murphy Oil Corporation.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.