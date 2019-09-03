Tengasco Inc. (TGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC)

Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Mexco Energy Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.30 N/A 0.02 37.10 Mexco Energy Corporation 4 3.15 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and Mexco Energy Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% Mexco Energy Corporation 0.00% -0.2% -0.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.54 beta indicates that Tengasco Inc. is 46.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Mexco Energy Corporation’s 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Tengasco Inc. is 6.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Mexco Energy Corporation is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Tengasco Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mexco Energy Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tengasco Inc. and Mexco Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 4.8% respectively. 1.5% are Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 58.71% of Mexco Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Mexco Energy Corporation 3.21% 13.92% -19.64% 23.97% -25% 62.45%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. has -21.89% weaker performance while Mexco Energy Corporation has 62.45% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tengasco Inc. beats Mexco Energy Corporation.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns and operates interests in five producing wells; and owns partial interests in approximately 6,000 producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, and North Dakota. As of March 31, 2017, the company's total estimated proved reserves were approximately 3.238 million barrels of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 28 net oil and gas wells, and owned leasehold mineral and royalty interests in approximately 4,202 net acres. The company was formerly known as Miller Oil Company and changed its name to Mexco Energy Corporation in April 1980. Mexco Energy Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Midland, Texas.