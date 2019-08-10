Tengasco Inc. (TGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.30 N/A 0.02 37.10 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.70 N/A 0.99 3.35

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Tengasco Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc. Laredo Petroleum Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Tengasco Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Tengasco Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Laredo Petroleum Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Tengasco Inc.’s current beta is 0.54 and it happens to be 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Laredo Petroleum Inc. is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.45 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Tengasco Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s consensus price target is $5, while its potential upside is 85.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Tengasco Inc. and Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53% and 99.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.5% of Tengasco Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 12.54% 11.41% 11.78% -13.99% -65.02% -8.29%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was more bearish than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum Inc. beats Tengasco Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.