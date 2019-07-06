Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) Comparing side by side

Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Zion Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:ZN) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.57 N/A 0.04 23.02 Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Tengasco Inc. and Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 16.2% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% -166.9% -119.2%

Volatility & Risk

Tengasco Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.6. Competitively, Zion Oil & Gas Inc. is 77.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Tengasco Inc. are 7.9 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Zion Oil & Gas Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Tengasco Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.6% of Tengasco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 11.7% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Tengasco Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Zion Oil & Gas Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. -6.12% -7.9% -2.32% -9.63% 21.18% 1.8% Zion Oil & Gas Inc. -13.91% -42.36% -0.73% -60.6% -89.01% 11.38%

For the past year Tengasco Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zion Oil & Gas Inc.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Zion Oil & Gas, Inc. engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in Israel. It primarily holds a petroleum exploration license onshore Israel, the Megiddo-Jezreel License that covers an area of approximately 99,000 acres. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.