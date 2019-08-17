Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Comparing side by side

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.31 N/A 0.02 37.10 U.S. Energy Corp. 1 0.97 N/A -0.24 0.00

Demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tengasco Inc. and U.S. Energy Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% U.S. Energy Corp. 0.00% -19.4% -13.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Tengasco Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. U.S. Energy Corp. has a 0.12 beta and it is 88.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

6.8 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Tengasco Inc. Its rival U.S. Energy Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Tengasco Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than U.S. Energy Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53% of Tengasco Inc. shares and 3.4% of U.S. Energy Corp. shares. About 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.37% are U.S. Energy Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% U.S. Energy Corp. -10.55% 11.36% 8.67% -46.14% -56.63% -26.85%

For the past year Tengasco Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than U.S. Energy Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Tengasco Inc. beats U.S. Energy Corp.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.