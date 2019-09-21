Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Comparing side by side

Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.16 N/A 0.02 37.10 SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.39 N/A 6.98 1.49

Table 1 demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SilverBow Resources Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Tengasco Inc. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Tengasco Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tengasco Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Tengasco Inc. and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53% and 90.6%. Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. was less bearish than SilverBow Resources Inc.

Summary

SilverBow Resources Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Tengasco Inc.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.