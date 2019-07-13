Tengasco Inc. (TGC) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) Comparing side by side

Both Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tengasco Inc. 1 1.55 N/A 0.04 23.02 Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.76 N/A -4.36 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Tengasco Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Tengasco Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 16.2% Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tengasco Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.9. Meanwhile, Falcon Minerals Corporation has a Current Ratio of 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tengasco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Tengasco Inc. and Falcon Minerals Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Falcon Minerals Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $10.5 consensus price target and a 33.93% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 52.6% of Tengasco Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81% of Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Tengasco Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.5% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tengasco Inc. -6.12% -7.9% -2.32% -9.63% 21.18% 1.8% Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24%

For the past year Tengasco Inc. has 1.8% stronger performance while Falcon Minerals Corporation has -4.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Tengasco Inc. beats Falcon Minerals Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.