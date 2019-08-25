Tenet Healthcare (THC) Valuation Rose While Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered Position; Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted Exxon (XOM) Stake

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon (XOM) by 2.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 5,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 259,153 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.94 million, up from 254,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.49. About 15.37M shares traded or 40.40% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Caproni dismissed the lawsuit with prejudice, meaning Exxon cannot bring it again; 29/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – SEISMIC DATA ACQUISITION PLANNED IN 2018 FOR OPERATED BLOCKS ANNOUNCED IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 28/03/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY TO BEGIN FLEXICOKER OVERHAUL BY EARLY NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – Exxon’s Baytown, Texas refinery coker overhaul may finish in early June; 12/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: TARGETS CUTTING GAS PRODUCTION AT GRONINGEN TO ZERO BY 2030; 12/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SAYS SHARE OF OVERSEAS UPSTREAM EXPANSION WILL BE ”A GOOD PORTION” IN LONG-TERM BUT WON’T BE COMPARABLE TO HOME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance accumulated 33,403 shares. First Corp In owns 1.91% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 31,634 shares. 72,826 were accumulated by Hartwell J M Limited Partnership. Page Arthur B reported 6,365 shares. Ruggie Cap Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Dana Advisors Inc reported 0.69% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fjarde Ap reported 1.28% stake. Plancorp Lc, Missouri-based fund reported 55,554 shares. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department accumulated 91,535 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Anchor Llc reported 0.02% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 675,600 are held by Wesbanco National Bank & Trust Incorporated. Kidder Stephen W has invested 0.97% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New England And Retirement Gru invested in 0.31% or 8,298 shares. Sterneck Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Moreover, Boys Arnold And has 1.71% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $14.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 492,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 14,000 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. James Invest Research stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,251 shares. 55 are owned by Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Corp (Wy). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 726,870 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 126,104 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 59,714 shares. Walleye Trading holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 72,854 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.13% or 313,864 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). United Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Architects holds 560 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited has invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).