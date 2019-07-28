Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stock Price Declined While Phoenix Investment Adviser Lowered Stake by $451,612; As At&T (T) Stock Rose, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Lifted by $650,101 Its Holding

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 13/03/2018 – EX-DOJ OFFICIALS BACKED AT&T REQUEST TO PROBE WHITE HOUSE ROLE; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 09/04/2018 – CHC Announces EdRev Expo’s 10th Anniversary, April 21 at AT&T Park; 30/04/2018 – U.S. argues AT&T hiding real consumer impact of Time Warner deal; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 11.44% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $22.01. About 2.69 million shares traded or 61.33% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 03/05/2018 – Puration Previews THC Infused Beverage For Legal Canadian Recreational Market; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PURCHASE OF WCAS’S REMAINING INTEREST IN USPI WAS COMPLETED ON AN ACCELERATED TIMELINE; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for California and Canada

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Netherlands-based Shell Asset has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Godshalk Welsh Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.95% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 31,537 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Com Nj holds 100,931 shares. Lucas Capital Mgmt holds 2.41% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 65,057 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Dba Holt Capital Prtn Lp holds 18,754 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Limited reported 0.58% stake. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn reported 187,054 shares. 23,297 are owned by Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or. Dt Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp reported 131,915 shares stake. Brown Advisory Incorporated reported 415,979 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt Lp owns 1.72% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.09 million shares. Webster Bank N A owns 0.38% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 84,231 shares. Insight 2811 owns 28,038 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Moreover, Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca has 0.41% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hennessy reported 170,160 shares.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38M for 12.51 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Letko Brosseau & Associate holds 0.48% or 1.66M shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bank reported 11,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Ser Limited Liability holds 3,933 shares. Continental Advisors Llc has invested 0.78% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 19,555 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 8,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenview Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 17.90 million shares for 4.61% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 21,514 shares stake. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 57,404 shares. Tekla Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cyrus Capital Prtnrs LP has invested 7.29% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ing Groep Nv invested in 12,743 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).