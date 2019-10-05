Tenet Healthcare (THC) Stake Has Boosted by Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc; Capital Guardian Trust Company Lifted Adobe (ADBE) Position by $37.89 Million; Stock Price Rose

Capital Guardian Trust Company increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 1274.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Guardian Trust Company bought 128,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 138,999 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.95M, up from 10,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Company who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: MORE PEOPLE BUYING SUITES OF PRODUCTS RATHER THAN APPS; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 28/03/2018 – Adobe and NVIDIA Announce Partnership to Deliver New Al Services for Creativity and Digital Experiences; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Announces Deal on Company Website; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: LONG-TERM DIGITAL MEDIA SPENDING WILL ONLY INCREASE; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED INVESTMENTS IN AI, OTHER TECH; 24/04/2018 – Adobe Gets Into the Voice Assistant Game; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11M, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $21.42. About 820,629 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Tenet Health Outperforms Peers as Earnings Expectations Run High; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG

Capital Guardian Trust Company, which manages about $7.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryanair Holdings Plc Adr by 478,924 shares to 207,191 shares, valued at $13.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,480 shares, and cut its stake in Yandex Nv A (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 422,603 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.56% stake. Captrust Fin owns 3,518 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Merchants Corp invested 0.05% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Covington holds 5,867 shares. American Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc stated it has 1.15% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glob Thematic Prns Limited Liability Company owns 1.14% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 72,169 shares. Cim Investment Mangement invested in 6,917 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Rampart Inv Ltd Co accumulated 0.52% or 14,962 shares. Moreover, Hexavest has 0% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 67 shares. Moreover, Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.47% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 32,804 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc holds 1,548 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.15% or 100,970 shares. Proffitt And Goodson reported 3,053 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Investment Management reported 0.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0% or 197,264 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP invested in 0% or 40,050 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 345,717 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 276,921 shares. Minnesota-based Whitebox Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.22% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Strs Ohio accumulated 52,900 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 700 shares stake. Fmr Limited Company reported 1.79 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Daiwa Secs Gru holds 43,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) holds 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 21,000 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 200 shares. Cypress Capital Ltd Liability (Wy) stated it has 55 shares.

