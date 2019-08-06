Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Rose While Nantahala Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Light Street Capital Management Upped Its Yandex N V (YNDX) Position by $36.38 Million as Stock Rose

Nantahala Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc sold 853,888 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 2.12 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.17 million, down from 2.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 1.86M shares traded or 12.09% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Tenet’s 1Q Beats, Karyopharm’s Myeloma Drug Crushes: Health Wrap; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 1.07 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.1. About 1.45 million shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – Yandex Cash, Cash Equivalents and Term Deposits $1.66B as of March 31; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Launches Yandex.Plus Subscription Service; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Rev $464M; 22/05/2018 – Boundless Introduces New Lightweight, Portable, Offline Basemap Server; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Adjusted EBITDA $134.5M; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40M and $3.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniqure Nv (Call) (NASDAQ:QURE) by 100,000 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $71.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aeglea Biotherapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 186,800 are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag holds 0% or 57,404 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based West Family has invested 0.32% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Westport Asset invested in 1,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 135,562 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 12,070 shares. Aperio Group Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 197,942 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Federated Pa has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 367,705 shares. Element Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 7,323 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw And Communication owns 130,556 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 150,489 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 3,325 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 32,590 shares.