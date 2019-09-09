Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shares Rose While Brigade Capital Management LP Lowered by $7.88 Million Its Stake; As Chevron (CVX) Stock Rose, Shareholder Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 2,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 51,394 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33M, up from 48,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.58M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON WINS ONE SANTOS OFFSHORE BLOCK IN BRAZIL BID ROUND; 23/04/2018 – CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA REFUSED TO SIGN A SUPPLY CONTRACT FOR JOINT VENTURE WITH PDVSA; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON SAYS NEW U.S. TAX LAW HAS NOT HAD A ‘MAJOR IMPACT ON’ COMPANY; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 10/05/2018 – Chevron’s Gorgon LNG faces scrutiny on delay in $1.9 bln carbon capture project; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company's stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 1.97M shares traded or 29.76% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Mngmt has 756,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Axa reported 10,900 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Llc owns 822,884 shares. Ameriprise Finance Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 250,582 shares. Endurant Capital Mgmt Lp has 121,823 shares for 1.39% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Company invested in 15,416 shares. Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 20,771 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Pnc Financial Services owns 1,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Invests Ltd Llc has 0.03% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Principal Fincl Gru reported 385,881 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 367,705 are owned by Federated Investors Inc Pa. Globeflex Limited Partnership has 17,522 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc owns 12.50 million shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Tenet Healthcare EPS beats by $0.12, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on August 05, 2019

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $19.60 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.96M for 17.66 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09B and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adient Plc by 554,800 shares to 618,300 shares, valued at $8.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Arconic Inc.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance" on August 11, 2019

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.