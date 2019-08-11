Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shareholder Whitebox Advisors Lowered Position as Stock Price Rose; Shoker Investment Counsel Has Upped Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI) Holding by $2.25 Million as Shares Rose

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 832,333 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Cont Ops EPS 95c; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 3.5% Position in Tenet; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.93M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $40.62. About 42,731 shares traded or 62.85% up from the average. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 64,196 were accumulated by Raymond James Associate. Credit Suisse Ag reported 14,996 shares. Globeflex Cap Lp has invested 0.08% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 38,428 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,438 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 273,679 shares. Pnc Finance Serv Gp owns 18 shares. Central State Bank And Tru invested 0.07% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). 547,616 are held by Northern Tru. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 2,935 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 0% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.01% or 10,600 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI).

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13M and $135.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Bessemer has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 3,325 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd holds 0.01% or 156,592 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc invested in 157,174 shares or 0% of the stock. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 17,285 shares. Fmr Lc has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Iowa-based Cambridge Invest Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 141,136 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 14,651 shares. James Invest Research Incorporated has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 21,514 shares or 0% of the stock. Michigan-based Ls Inv Advsrs Ltd Company has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,251 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sun Life Financial Incorporated reported 0.09% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.