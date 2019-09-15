Tenet Healthcare (THC) Shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Inverness Counsel Has Lowered Servicenow (NOW) Stake by $22.62 Million as Share Price Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 385,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.10 million, down from 2.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.33 million shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Implements Additional Governance Enhancements; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TENET HEALTHCARE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK TO STABLE F; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q EPS 95c

Inverness Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 40.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc sold 82,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 121,393 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.33 million, down from 203,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $251.96. About 1.26M shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 37C; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 23/05/2018 – GlideFast Consulting Recognized by ServiceNow as a Top Partner in The Americas; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 15/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC NOW.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $195 FROM $180; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with Al-Driven Automation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Healthcor Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cna Fincl Corp has 0.06% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 13,625 shares. Gp One Trading LP holds 0.02% or 114,060 shares in its portfolio. Td Cap Mgmt has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Davidson Kempner Management LP holds 1.47% or 5.57M shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc reported 1.21M shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 50,205 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Llc accumulated 44,527 shares. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0.04% or 1.16 million shares. Gamco Et Al holds 0% or 25,000 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Lp has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nantahala Capital Management Limited Liability has invested 1.57% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Amer Intl Grp reported 227,273 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De owns 208,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Countries With the Highest Cannabis Spending by 2024 – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Marijuana Stocks That Could See 100% Gains, If Not More – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tenet Healthcare Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Marijuana Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – Yahoo Finance” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enhancing Yield On My Tenet Healthcare Investment – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97M for 22.47 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Oversold Growth Stocks to Buy Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Think About Buying HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Battered Tech Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 EPS, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 349.94 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 114,505 shares to 184,083 shares, valued at $25.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6,498 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Celanese Corp (NYSE:CE).