Tenet Healthcare (THC) Share Value Rose While Phoenix Investment Adviser Decreased Its Stake; Dominion Energy (D) Holder M Holdings Securities Has Boosted Stake

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BOARD MADE DECISION BASED UPON REDUCED VALUE OF NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN FOLLOWING RECENT TAX LAW CHANGES, AMONG OTHERS; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board

M Holdings Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 659.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. M Holdings Securities Inc bought 21,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 24,277 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, up from 3,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38 million for 12.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

M Holdings Securities Inc, which manages about $733.83 million and $432.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 58,157 shares to 234,477 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IGE) by 12,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,634 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.