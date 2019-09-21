Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position Held by Redwood Capital Management Llc; Boston Family Office Cut Position in Oracle Systems (ORCL) by $305,704

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 3.63 million shares traded or 113.51% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – INCREASED OWNERSHIP IN USPI FROM 80 PERCENT TO 95 PERCENT, EFFECTIVE APRIL 26; 26/03/2018 – Tenet wins investor Glenview’s support for board nominations; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET

Boston Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Systems Corp (ORCL) by 9.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc sold 5,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 52,331 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 57,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Systems Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 59.52M shares traded or 329.53% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 200,000 shares to 1.60M shares, valued at $18.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 732,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13.36M shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02B and $963.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13,450 shares to 58,341 shares, valued at $6.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Morningstar Wid by 8,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,460 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).