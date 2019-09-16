Tenet Healthcare (THC) Position Held by Redwood Capital Management Llc; Barton Investment Management Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $393,744 as Valuation Declined

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $25.67. About 595,316 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as ‘Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse of Medication as New Way to Get High; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Eliminating Executive Committee as Standing Committee of Board; 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC

Barton Investment Management decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management sold 208 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 46,208 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $87.50M, down from 46,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $33.36 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.98. About 2.84M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Billboard: The Temper Trap Cover The Triffids’ ‘Wide Open Road’ For Amazon’s ‘Made In Australia’ Playlist: Exclusive Premier; 18/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos unveils latest shareholder letter; 26/04/2018 – Amazon now has a multibillion-dollar advertising business; 27/05/2018 – Amazon Closes in on Securing Laver Cup; 27/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of their Prime membership by $20 on May 11; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com readies move to sell electronics directly in Brazil; 31/05/2018 – Local Tech Wire: Sources: Amazon eyes Downtown Raleigh for HQ2; Apple deal `imminent’; 14/03/2018 – Walmart expands home delivery in fight with Amazon; 15/03/2018 – THIEL: NO OTHER COMPNAY IS CLOSE TO AMAZON; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective May 1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Limited Co reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ing Groep Nv holds 0% or 12,804 shares. Globeflex Cap LP accumulated 17,568 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Walleye Trading Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Moreover, Royal State Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 21,937 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0% or 2,652 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 336,051 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 149,723 shares. Phoenix Inv Adviser Limited Liability Company reported 102,010 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 16,000 shares. Continental Advsrs Limited Com invested in 66,509 shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s (NYSE:THC) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investor Ideas Potcasts, Cannabis News and Stocks on the Move: (CSE: FONE) (TSXV: VGW), (CSE: OILS), (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) (CSE: TER) – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Need To Know: Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Did Quant Investor Cliff Asness Exit Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and HEXO Stocks? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares to 5.10M shares, valued at $353.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 98.15 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.