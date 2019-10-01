Tenet Healthcare (THC) Market Valuation Rose While Phoenix Investment Adviser Upped Holding; Dexcom (DXCM) Shareholder Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lowered Its Stake by $8.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.12. About 909,423 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Conifer Health Names Todd Wyatt as New Chief Financial Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 15/03/2018 – HYDROPONICS COMPANY LTD THC.AX – STEVEN XU WAS ELECTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF THC; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q EPS 95c; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 45.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans sold 56,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 68,146 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, down from 124,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $149.24. About 396,976 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM); 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C

Analysts await DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.17 per share. DXCM’s profit will be $17.33M for 196.37 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by DexCom, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 137.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.15% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1.14M shares. 1,000 were accumulated by Atwood And Palmer Inc. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Natl Bank has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,011 shares stake. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Llc has invested 0.67% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Pier Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 1,740 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 1,178 shares. Jefferies Grp accumulated 2,426 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 140,240 shares. Castleark Management Lc accumulated 100,407 shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 0.05% or 185,444 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Artisan Ltd Partnership holds 1.88M shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. Invesco invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which manages about $82.94 billion and $32.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nine Energy Svc Inc by 105,580 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 83,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,262 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $19.76 million activity.