Tenet Healthcare (THC) Market Valuation Rose While Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed by $7.71 Million Its Stake; Black Creek Investment Management Boosted Its Borgwarner (BWA) Holding by $17.93 Million

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (BWA) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 437,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 6.35 million shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $266.66M, up from 5.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Borgwarner Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.13. About 1.41 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees 2Q EPS $1.09-EPS $1.11; 10/04/2018 – BorgWarner Receives 2018 Automotive News PACE Award for Innovative Electric Motor Technology; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY EPS $4.30-EPS $4.40; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Louis Schwitzer Award Recognizes Engineers on Track for Success; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Sees FY Sales $10.77B-$10.94B; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – REAFFIRMED ITS 2018 FULL YEAR ORGANIC GROWTH GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q EPS $1.07; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 385,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.70 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.10M, down from 2.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $24.83. About 1.06M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – APPROVAL FROM 75% OF MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS IS REQUIRED TO ADOPT ANY FUTURE SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Meeder Asset Management owns 0.05% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 35,471 shares. Sector Gamma As reported 328,662 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stevens Mngmt LP has invested 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Metropolitan Life Insur Comm New York owns 0.02% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 48,850 shares. Partner Mngmt LP holds 19,048 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas accumulated 0% or 164,127 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0% or 17,713 shares in its portfolio. Private Mngmt Inc holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 638,088 shares. 150,610 were reported by Hightower Llc. Bessemer Group invested in 3,325 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 4,606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schroder Investment Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Royal State Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 21,937 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tenet to roll over $4.2B of debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Winning Marijuana Stocks Will Be American, Not Canadian, Analyst Says – Barron’s” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week – Yahoo Finance” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tenet up 7% on increased Glenview stake – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Marijuana Stocks That Wall Street Thinks You Should Buy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.29 per share. THC’s profit will be $28.97M for 22.17 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr holds 1.09% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 20,650 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 172,761 shares. Regions Fin accumulated 16,918 shares. Cadence Cap Management Lc owns 27,016 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 95,970 shares. Archford Strategies Lc has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 81 shares. Moreover, Td Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 70,500 shares. Assetmark invested in 0% or 1,037 shares. Brinker Incorporated invested in 7,542 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 33,483 shares. Cwm Limited Company reported 0% stake. Gideon Cap Advisors Inc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 52,616 are owned by Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity Research. Lazard Asset Ltd has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Community Fincl Service Group Limited Company accumulated 5,921 shares or 0.09% of the stock.