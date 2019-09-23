Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding Maintained by Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Close Decreased Its Holding as Market Valuation Declined

Oppenheimer & Close Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 24.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc sold 34,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,836 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68 million, down from 138,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.58. About 9.00M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems: Elliott, Martinez Will Serve as Executive Officers; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 152.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc bought 61,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 102,010 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 40,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.57% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 763,066 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 12/03/2018 – Tenet Announces New Presentation Time for the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – BOARD HAS TAKEN A SERIES OF ACTIONS TO STRENGTHEN COMPANY’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 07/05/2018 – Glenview CEO Says Tenet’s Best Days Are Ahead of It (Video); 04/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Annual Health Care Conference; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Oppenheimer & Close Llc, which manages about $284.26 million and $86.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seacor Marine Hldgs Inc by 24,861 shares to 240,256 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.