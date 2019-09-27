Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding Has Raised by Private Management Group Inc; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Stock Rose, Canyon Capital Advisors Trimmed Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 57,643 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 68,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.92B market cap company. The stock increased 4.19% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.95. About 346,727 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 16,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 638,088 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.18 million, up from 621,551 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 680,895 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Conference May 17; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Withdrawn Its Proposal to Amend the Company’s Bylaws That Would Allow Hldrs to Take Action by Written Consent Without a Meeting; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – TERM OF RIGHTS PLAN MUST BE LIMITED A MAXIMUM DURATION OF 1 YR PLUS 90 DAY PERIOD TO SOLICIT SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF LONGER DURATION; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $159.73 million for 3.00 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 20,000 shares to 702,475 shares, valued at $12.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 699,013 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna Fincl stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 45,000 are held by West Family Investments Incorporated. Citigroup Inc holds 116,954 shares. Sei Invests Communication has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California State Teachers Retirement owns 166,479 shares. Northern Corp invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Partner Fund Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.58% or 1.48 million shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 345,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. First Tru Advsr Lp stated it has 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Art Advsr Lc owns 72,168 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $19.76 million activity.