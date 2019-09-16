Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holding Has Boosted by Redwood Capital Management Llc; Idexx Laboratories (IDXX) Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.18M, up from 1.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $25.17. About 1.40M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paid $630M to Purchase 15% Interest in USPI; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Names Lloyd Austin, Meghan FitzGerald to Board; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 05/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Terminating Short-Term NOL Shareholder Rights Plan as of Close of Business March 5; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON IN POST ACUTE CARE SERVICES PACT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc (IDXX) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc sold 1,205 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.50% . The institutional investor held 63,065 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.36M, down from 64,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Idexx Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $265.47. About 465,068 shares traded or 20.95% up from the average. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has risen 18.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $19.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 104.61 million shares or 4.84% more from 99.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans accumulated 21,984 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 6,000 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 1.47% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Us Retail Bank De invested in 0% or 4,606 shares. 197,059 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancshares Ag. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,858 shares. Illinois-based Harris Associate LP has invested 0.24% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 166,479 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership reported 0.58% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). West Family Investments holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 45,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 2.55M shares. Credit Suisse Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 86,626 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd holds 74,773 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Glenmede Na accumulated 1,715 shares.

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 100,000 shares to 700,000 shares, valued at $39.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 450,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.10 million shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.39, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold IDXX shares while 220 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 70.76 million shares or 1.84% less from 72.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Valmark Advisers reported 2,365 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prtn Lc owns 776 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated owns 43,508 shares. Torray Limited Company has invested 0.04% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested 0.09% of its portfolio in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Legal & General Group Public Lc, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 537,290 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.02% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). 105,228 are held by Pension Serv. Hartford Invest Mgmt Communications invested in 0.07% or 9,360 shares. Northeast Mngmt accumulated 0.05% or 2,128 shares. City Hldg reported 56 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel reported 50,616 shares stake. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.03% in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX). Moreover, Bamco New York has 4.35% invested in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) for 3.94M shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,904 activity.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $478.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32,750 shares to 115,115 shares, valued at $5.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Svb Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).