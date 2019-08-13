Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Stake by $2.49 Million as Stock Price Rose; Ghp Investment Advisors Stake In Travelers Companies (TRV) Was Lifted

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $21.21. About 643,706 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Operations in St. Louis; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-Insured; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 36,084 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95 million, up from 33,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $148.72. About 577,159 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Reports First Quarter Net Income and Core Income per Diluted Share of $2.42 and $2.46, Respectively, Up 12% and 14%,; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 13/03/2018 – OLD MUTUAL PLC OML.L – BELIEVE THAT THIS ACTION IS WITHOUT MERIT AND WILL RESIST ACCORDINGLY; 21/05/2018 – YouWorld Announces Turnkey Mobile Marketing Solution to Reach China’s Rising Independent Travelers; 09/05/2018 – Travelers Recognized for Military-Friendly Culture; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 17/05/2018 – Watch List Shields T.S.A. Screeners From Threatening, and Unruly, Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 30/05/2018 – Travelers may immediately think of the loss of precious legroom over the years but Delta is cutting an inch off of somewhere else: flight attendants’ shoes; 22/05/2018 – World’s Most Spectacular Landmarks Recognized With TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Nantahala Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1.91% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 2.12M shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 18,450 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 150 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of holds 0.01% or 21,900 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 135,213 shares stake. Federated Investors Pa owns 367,705 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon, New York-based fund reported 1.06M shares. The New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.09% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lpl Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 279,481 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 14,000 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 65,344 shares to 407,281 shares, valued at $52.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) by 3.75M shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares to 50,294 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE).