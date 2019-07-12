Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Sector Gamma As Lowered Its Stake by $1.39 Million; 3M Company (MMM) Shareholder Shelter Ins Retirement Plan Cut Holding by $662,400

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 49,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 218,684 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.13. About 1.49M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 08/03/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s Global Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – PURCHASED REMAINING 15% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN UNITED SURGICAL PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL OWNED BY WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE; 11/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Healthcare Conference; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 29/05/2018 – TENET BOARD APPOINTS TWO INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Shelter Ins Retirement Plan decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan sold 3,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shelter Ins Retirement Plan who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $169.04. About 2.78M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL – ON MAY 15, COURT ISSUED OPINION IN PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LITIGATION FILED BY CO’S UNIT AGAINST 3M COMPANY REGARDING A 3M CONTRACT; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 930.5M RUPEES; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.16M for 10.87 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 144,380 shares to 578,737 shares, valued at $37.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 117,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). 455 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability Corp (Trc). Maverick Capital Limited owns 102,370 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.02% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 17,285 shares. Advisory Service Network Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Systematic Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.05% or 46,120 shares in its portfolio. State Street has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability owns 15,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cypress Capital Limited Liability (Wy) owns 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 55 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 56,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Profund Advsr Llc holds 0.02% or 10,802 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 188,451 shares. Voloridge Ltd reported 55,875 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. 3,123 shares were sold by Bushman Julie L, worth $624,295. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was made by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L. The insider Lindekugel Jon T sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19M. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87 million.

