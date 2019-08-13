Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Sector Gamma As Cut Holding; Epoch Investment Partners Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH) Has Increased as Market Value Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 81,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 334,705 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.52 million, up from 252,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $137.86. About 60,074 shares traded. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MOH News: 12/03/2018 – Molina Healthcare Awarded Texas CHIP Contracts; 24/05/2018 – THOMAS L. TRAN NAMED NEW CFO OF MOLINA HEALTHCARE; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE REPORTS PRICING OF SYNTHETIC EXCHANGE TRANSAC; 24/05/2018 – Molina Health Chief Financial Officer Joseph W. White Announces Retirement, Effective June 4; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadli; 06/03/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE INC – TRANSACTIONS WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPANY’S CASH POSITION; 24/05/2018 – MOLINA HEALTHCARE CFO TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare Selected for Medicaid Contract Awards in All Eight Regions of the State of Washington Reprocurement; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Molina Healthcare, Inc; 17/05/2018 – Molina Healthcare to Host Investor Day Meeting

Sector Gamma As decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 18.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sector Gamma As sold 49,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 218,684 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31M, down from 268,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sector Gamma As who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $21.24. About 106,985 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 05/03/2018 – TENET CUTS STK THRESHOLD NEEDED FOR HOLDERS TO CALL SPECIAL MTG; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys New 2% Position in Tenet; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q EPS 95c; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 19/04/2018 – Puration Announces Increased EVERx Sales With National Distribution and Introduces New THC Infused Product Targeted for Califor; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Increased Ownership in USPI to 95%; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Buys New 1.2% Position in Tenet; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 8,478 shares to 335,868 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 17,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 439,764 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Molina up 2% after hours on Q1 beat, guidance raise – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Molina Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on April 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Strap In For Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on September 29, 2018. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Molina Q4 top line down 6% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Molina Wins New Bulls On Cost Saving, Margin Opportunities – Benzinga” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt has 0.03% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Quantitative Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Invesco invested in 0.01% or 111,107 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can has 0.01% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Asset Management stated it has 3,189 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 682,758 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 0% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 4,546 shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 925 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) invested 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Sio Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 44,928 shares. Retail Bank Of Hawaii stated it has 4,005 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc has invested 0.04% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Sector Gamma As, which manages about $623.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvasive Inc (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 64,702 shares to 538,625 shares, valued at $30.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE) by 57,935 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Tobacco And Retail Stray In The Weeds, Congress Holds SAFE Banking Hearings, New ETFs, And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “38 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investing in Marijuana Stocks: Everything You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Canna-Bust! These 6 Pot Stocks Lost at Least 25% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Tenet To Spin-Off Conifer – Forbes” with publication date: August 07, 2019.