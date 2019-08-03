Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Trimmed Position by $451,612; Old Rep Intl (ORI) Holder Capital Returns Management Trimmed Position

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19M, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.84 billion market cap company. It closed at $22.57 lastly. It is down 7.85% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 14/03/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTL CORP FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $22.35. About 1.18M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 23/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Examines the Role of Pharmacogenomic Testing to Lower Medication Costs and Overall Healthcare Expenditures at; 14/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin Infusing Edibles With THC; 30/04/2018 – Projects will not be focusing on the cannabis plant’s psychoactive compound, known as tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC; 28/03/2018 – INOVALON HOLDINGS – ENTERS AGREEMENT WITH TENET HEALTHCARE TO PROVIDE DATA, ANALYTICS, AND TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS WITHIN POST-ACUTE CARE SERVICES MARKET; 08/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $27; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare CDS Tightens 33 Bps, Most in 8 Weeks; 16/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP THC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $17; RATING NEUTRAL; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – CO IS REVISING CO’S BYLAWS TO FURTHER “ALIGN ITS CORPORATE GOVERNANCE WITH BEST PRACTICES”

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Republic Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic Insurance: How A SWAN Swims In Troubled Waters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 30, 2018.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 101,427 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Com Ltd Llc reported 174,980 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset reported 422 shares. Group, New York-based fund reported 567,653 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia has 150,000 shares. Nfc Invests Limited Liability reported 190,000 shares stake. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 10,331 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 343,214 were accumulated by Kbc Nv. Cibc Ww Markets has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% or 47,214 shares. Fca Tx owns 66,494 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ajo Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 3,144 shares.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.48 million for 11.29 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reviewing My Long Position On Tenet Healthcare After A 27% Price Decline – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Khiron Life Sciences Added to NYSE-Listed The Cannabis ETF – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “US CBD Market Projected to Grow at 107% Annual Average (CAGR) Through 2023 – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Technology Is About to Transform the $150B Cannabis Market – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Regulations Continue to Thaw Throughout the World – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $16.23 million activity.

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $45.38M for 12.70 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.