Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Phoenix Investment Adviser Cut Position by $451,612; As Vmware (VMW) Share Value Declined, Gilman Hill Asset Management Trimmed Stake by $469,260

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 1.20M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 03/05/2018 – Cannabis Consortium’s Partners Begin lnfusing Edibles With THC; 26/04/2018 – Tenet Completes Purchase of USPI from WCAS; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 18/05/2018 – Tenet to Participate in the Barclay’s High Yield Bond & Syndicated Loan Conference; 08/05/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Supports Monitoring Gabapentin as `Drug of Concern’ Amid Staggering Utilization by Opioid Users and Misuse; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 26/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – GLENVIEW WITHDRAWN PROPOSAL TO AMEND CO’S BYLAWS THAT WOULD ALLOW SHAREHOLDERS TO TAKE ACTION BY WRITTEN CONSENT WITHOUT A MEETING; 01/05/2018 – TENET Leverages XKL’s Optical Transponders and Amplifiers to Enhance London to Cape Town Subsea Network

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 40.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc sold 2,607 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 3,853 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 6,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $156. About 666,194 shares traded. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 17/04/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware, sources sa; 04/04/2018 – VMware Announces New Worldwide Channel Chief; 22/05/2018 – VMware Invests in a New Women’s Leadership Innovation Lab at Stanford University; 04/04/2018 – Overland-Tandberg’s RDX independently tested by VMware; 12/03/2018 – VMWARE INVESTOR SLAMS `TERRIBLE’ DELL TECHNOLOGIES DEAL TALKS; 18/04/2018 – Icahn Stake in VMware Could Help Derail Dell Deal — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – Velostrata Partners with Google Cloud to Accelerate Enterprise Cloud Migration; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 04/04/2018 – ClearSky Data Partners with Faction to Deliver on-Demand Disaster Recovery (DR) with VMware; 15/05/2018 – Diane Greene Joins Advisory Committee for Center on Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Computer History Museum

More notable recent VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: AWS (NASDAQ: $AMZN) Launches Middle East Region, Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader for Multiexperience Development Platform and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) Extends Strategic Partnership with Google Cloud – InvestorIdeas.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of VMware, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:VMW) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should We Expect From VMware, Inc.’s (NYSE:VMW) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Running Of The Bulls: VMware Analysts Positive On Q1 Report Even As Investors Retreat – Benzinga” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Google Cloud and VMware Extend Strategic Partnership – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 2.54% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.18 per share. VMW’s profit will be $470.59 million for 33.91 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by VMware, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold VMW shares while 130 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 70.43 million shares or 0.01% more from 70.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Gp Inc has invested 0% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). State Street Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Moreover, Cypress Grp Inc has 0.15% invested in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) for 4,097 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated owns 224 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 177 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 152,010 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Company owns 4,720 shares. Karp Cap Corporation holds 0.45% or 7,023 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.05% stake. Korea Inv invested in 70,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Whittier has invested 0.01% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW). Parkside Bancorporation And Trust reported 120 shares stake. Wells Fargo Co Mn has invested 0.05% in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc, which manages about $250.11 million and $284.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 44,136 shares to 376,870 shares, valued at $4.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 9,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 137,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Shifting Cannabis Regulations Signal New Potential for the Industry – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing in Marijuana Stocks: Everything You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: A New Global Leader, Moves In UK And Colombia, ETFs Outperform – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Tech Breakthrough Set To Reshape Cannabis Markets – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Sys Of Alabama invested in 108,254 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability accumulated 55,605 shares. 13,516 were reported by Amalgamated Natl Bank. North Star Inv Management Corporation invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 15,416 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta owns 98,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Amer International Inc reported 217,796 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 385,881 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Us Bancorp De reported 4,606 shares. Moreover, Td Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Dupont Management Corp holds 54,660 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prudential invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 20,771 shares.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.