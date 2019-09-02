Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Huber Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake; Visa (V) Holder Cohen Capital Management Has Boosted Its Position by $3.95 Million as Stock Value Rose

Cohen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 2090.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Capital Management Inc bought 25,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 26,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14 million, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $400.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $180.82. About 4.06M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 51.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 138,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 128,824 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72 million, down from 267,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $21.65. About 788,051 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 28/03/2018 – lnovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – BAYLOR UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER, UNIT OF BAYLOR SCOTT AND WHITE HEALTH, CONTINUES TO HAVE 5% OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN USPI; 16/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – PAOLA ARBOUR NAMED CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER, MARIE QUINTANA NAMED CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 08/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: THERMA BRIGHT TO TEST THERMAL THERAPY TECHNOLOGY WITH CBD AND THC FOR PAIN RELIEF AND ADDS DR. STEVEN BENNETT AND BRUNO MARUZZO AS STRATEGIC ADVISORS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Finance Svcs stated it has 2.39% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 17.60M shares. 9,249 were reported by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Lc. New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0.39% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ghp Inv Advsr Inc holds 0.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 14,444 shares. Cls Invs Ltd Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Psagot Inv House Limited reported 1.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Norris Perne And French Llp Mi owns 153,776 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 4.99 million shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Co Llp holds 2.79% or 83,312 shares in its portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter Incorporated holds 0% or 110,260 shares. Grassi Inv owns 122,344 shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Co Dc invested in 0.02% or 1,328 shares. 57,256 are held by Amica Mutual Ins Company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Cohen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $494.02M and $414.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc by 22,416 shares to 40,357 shares, valued at $3.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94B and $944.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,052 shares to 147,589 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 6,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Golar Lng Partners Lp (NASDAQ:GMLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 3,658 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Llc stated it has 32,590 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Com holds 51,899 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Sg Americas Llc reported 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 347,212 shares. Voloridge Invest Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 55,875 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Meeder Asset owns 35,236 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon owns 1.06M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Trexquant Investment LP owns 20,771 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Cambridge Invest Research Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 188,451 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Schroder Invest Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 80,901 shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $19.60 million activity.