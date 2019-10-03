Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Glenview Capital Management Has Boosted Position; Cypress Capital Management Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $9.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 0.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 15,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 17.92 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.16 million, up from 17.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 1.87M shares traded or 16.53% up from the average. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 20/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Effects of THC on Emotional Memory Retrieval (TARE); 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Net $99M; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 30/03/2018 – LACERA: RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services and Responses to Questions

Cypress Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 66.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc sold 70,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 36,311 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.06M, down from 107,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $353.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $132. About 12.05 million shares traded or 64.62% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 2in); 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS JANSSEN WILL PAY CO UPFRONT SUM ALONG WITH POTENTIAL DEVELOPMENT & REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to relaunch baby care line after its 20% sales decline; 28/03/2018 – Mirata BioPharma Becomes Resident Company at Johnson & Johnson Innovation JLABS; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 28/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Different Verdicts in Baby Powder Cases; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.36 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Donâ€™t Ignore the Johnson and Johnson Pharmaceutical Pipeline – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons the Dow Will Hit 100,000 in 15 Years – Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Buy This If You Like Johnson & Johnson Stock But Hate the Lawsuits – Investorplace.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Janssen files for new indication for Spravato – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy Despite the Headlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc, which manages about $611.62M and $575.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 2,400 shares to 75,880 shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard High Dvd Yld Etf (VYM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandes Inv Partners Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 55,167 shares in its portfolio. Mondrian Invest Prtnrs Ltd reported 3.49% stake. Baystate Wealth Ltd owns 29,643 shares. Apriem Advsrs holds 2,279 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Weik Capital Mngmt has invested 2.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). National Registered Advisor, Texas-based fund reported 19,695 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.16M shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc has 0.42% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company accumulated 38,704 shares. Cabot stated it has 3,450 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Lvw Limited Liability Company holds 27,900 shares or 1.07% of its portfolio. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust stated it has 1.34M shares. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 1.12% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Meeder Asset Incorporated owns 1.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 109,690 shares.

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Best Marijuana Stocks of September — Are They Buys Now? – Motley Fool” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cannabis Stocks With Plenty Of Green Ahead – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Cnbc.com and their article: “Aurora Cannabis executive says he is ‘very worried’ about vaping situation in the US – CNBC” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cronos Group Stock Stands Out in a Sea of Cannabis Sameness – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 271,414 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $232.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 728,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,055 shares, and cut its stake in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR).