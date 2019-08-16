Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Has Lowered Position; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Value Declined While Athena Capital Advisors Has Cut by $4.05 Million Its Holding

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01M, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.09B market cap company. The stock increased 6.90% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.3. About 408,711 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare; 05/03/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – INITIATIVES ALSO INCLUDE TERMINATING SHORT-TERM NOL SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN EFFECTIVE AS OF CLOSE OF BUSINESS ON MARCH 5; 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare 1Q Rev $4.7B; 06/03/2018 – Significant price reduction for Hydropothecary’s popular Elixir THC spray; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 29/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE – APPOINTMENT OF 2 INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS TO BOARD GENERAL LLOYD J. AUSTIN, lll AND MEGHAN M. FITZGERALD

Athena Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 95.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc sold 31,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 1,569 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201,000, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 1.66M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 25/05/2018 – U.S. jury fails to reach verdict in latest J&J talc trial over asbestos claims

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 23.90 million are held by Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.23% or 305,106 shares in its portfolio. Patten Gru reported 25,796 shares. Hm Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested in 1.29% or 12,563 shares. Charter Tru Co holds 2.94% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 175,461 shares. Rothschild Capital Prtnrs Limited has 2,156 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Ameritas Ptnrs has invested 0.42% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.1% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 28,986 shares. Elm Ltd Co accumulated 6,289 shares. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has 1.70M shares for 3.85% of their portfolio. Riggs Asset Managment invested in 0.36% or 3,770 shares. Navellier Assocs Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Savings Bank & Tru Of Newtown holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 53,526 shares. Cullen Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 519,630 shares or 2.87% of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Company accumulated 1.11% or 15,640 shares.

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 9,475 shares to 28,084 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 49,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,130 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWV).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.39 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 72,085 shares to 2.37M shares, valued at $42.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 492,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 973,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Adient Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Grp accumulated 3,325 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Estabrook Capital Mngmt holds 0% or 30 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 188,451 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset holds 0.1% or 45,000 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 0.04% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 901,665 shares. 229,796 were reported by Citigroup. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.06 million shares. Synovus Fin Corporation has 42,472 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp owns 20,771 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Com Ma holds 104,230 shares. Moody National Bank Trust Division invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Affinity Advsr Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 14,217 shares. Creative Planning has 31,544 shares. Harris Associates LP holds 0.32% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) or 6.01M shares.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.