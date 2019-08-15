Tenet Healthcare (THC) Holder Brigade Capital Management LP Cut Holding as Shares Rose; Masters Capital Management Position in Tesla (Call) (TSLA) Trimmed by $139.50 Million

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (TSLA) by 83.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99M, down from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.54% or $15.38 during the last trading session, reaching $219.62. About 9.05M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 30/03/2018 – KGO-TV: EXCLUSIVE: Autopilot part of Tesla crash investigation, I-Team rides in Model X to site; 27/03/2018 – RT @Lebeaucarnews: Moody’s downgrades TSLA credit ratings and assigns a negative outlook adding: “Tesla’s ratings reflect the significant s…; 29/03/2018 – Bernstein’s Toni Sacconaghi: Tesla has always been ‘overly ambitious’ in its business targets; 17/04/2018 – Elon Musk reportedly raises Tesla Model 3 goal, rips inefficient contractors in internal email; 09/03/2018 – TSLA: Supreme Court is postponing March 19 arguments in SRP v. Tesla antitrust case following steps by the companies to settle. Arguments will be rescheduled for April. – ! $TSLA; 11/03/2018 – Tesla Temporarily Suspended Model 3 Production in Late February; 03/05/2018 – Tesla’s ‘Bizarre’ Earnings Call Shakes Investor Confidence; 10/04/2018 – KGO-TV: EXCLUSIVE: Widow of deadly Tesla crash victim speaks out; 29/03/2018 – Tesla issues its largest recall ever over faulty Model S steering; 03/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year”

Brigade Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 33.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp sold 281,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 555,000 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.01 million, down from 836,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.56. About 1.30M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 4.1% Position in Tenet; 29/05/2018 – Tenet Bd Appoints Two Independent Directors; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Tenet Healthcare’s Ratings; Outlook To Stable From Negative; 19/03/2018 – LACERA: 3-19-18 RFP: Real Estate THC Audit and Tax Services; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Glenview Has Agreed to Vote Its Shrs in Favor of All of the Board’s Nominees; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 30/04/2018 – Tenet Healthcare Raises FY View To Cont Ops EPS $1.02-EPS $1.75; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.36 TO $1.70, EST. 92C; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Signaturefd Lc owns 0.02% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 920 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 4,151 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Smithfield Trust reported 1 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). 96 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mgmt. Bluecrest Management Limited accumulated 0.01% or 764 shares. Chevy Chase Trust stated it has 939 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 3 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc invested in 0.14% or 700,536 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc owns 672,807 shares. 4,925 were accumulated by Personal Capital. Cornerstone Advsr Inc reported 509 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $25.23 million activity. DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720 worth of stock.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp (Call) by 700,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $28.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call).

Brigade Capital Management Lp, which manages about $17.09 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 86,000 shares to 1.76 million shares, valued at $14.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 209,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 489,650 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $16.23 million activity.