Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) and Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) and Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY). The two are both Hospitals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Healthcare Corporation 23 0.15 N/A -0.17 0.00 Surgery Partners Inc. 9 0.25 N/A -5.03 0.00

Demonstrates Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0.00% 5.4% 0% Surgery Partners Inc. 0.00% -49.1% -5.2%

Volatility and Risk

Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Surgery Partners Inc.’s 2.25 beta is the reason why it is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Tenet Healthcare Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, Surgery Partners Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Surgery Partners Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Tenet Healthcare Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Tenet Healthcare Corporation and Surgery Partners Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Healthcare Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Surgery Partners Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Tenet Healthcare Corporation is $28, with potential upside of 8.95%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 92% of Surgery Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Tenet Healthcare Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.6% of Surgery Partners Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Tenet Healthcare Corporation 17.09% 20.26% 10.61% 6.99% -37.03% 37.51% Surgery Partners Inc. 7.62% -4.62% -29.22% -40.67% -48.79% -22.06%

For the past year Tenet Healthcare Corporation had bullish trend while Surgery Partners Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tenet Healthcare Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Surgery Partners Inc.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The companyÂ’s general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies. It also provides intensive and critical care, and coronary care units; physical therapy, orthopedic, oncology, and outpatient services; tertiary care services, including open-heart surgery, neonatal intensive care, and neurosciences; quaternary care in heart, liver, kidney, and bone marrow transplants areas; tertiary and quaternary pediatric, and burn services; and limb-salvaging vascular procedures, acute level 1 trauma services, intravascular stroke care, minimally invasive cardiac valve replacement, imaging technology, and telemedicine access for various medical specialties. In addition, the company offers ambulatory surgery and urgent care centers, imaging centers, and short-stay surgical hospitals, as well as AspenÂ’s hospitals and clinics; healthcare business process services in the areas of hospital and physician revenue cycle management and value-based care solutions; and microhospitals, physician practices, and health plans. Further, it provides accounts receivable and health information management, and revenue integrity and patient financial services; patient communications and engagement services; and clinical integration, financial risk management, and population health management services. As of February 27, 2017, the company operated 80 general acute care hospitals, 20 short-stay surgical hospitals, and approximately 470 outpatient centers, as well as 239 ambulatory surgery, 34 urgent care, and 21 imaging centers in the United States; and 9 private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. Tenet Healthcare Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Surgery Partners, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastrointestinal, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management. The companyÂ’s surgical hospitals also provide acute care services, such as diagnostic imaging, pharmacy, laboratory, obstetrics, oncology, physical therapy, and wound care; and a suite of ancillary services, which consist of a diagnostic laboratory, multi-specialty physician practices, urgent care facilities, anesthesia services, optical services, and specialty pharmacy services. It also operates optical laboratory that manufactures eyewear. As of March 9, 2017, it operated approximately 150 locations in 29 states, including surgical facilities, physician practices, and urgent care facilities. Surgery Partners, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.